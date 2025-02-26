Follow the Premier League football match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal
Generated by Besoccer
The encounter Nottingham Forest – Arsenal of the Premier League, which is disputed in The City Ground to the 20:30 hours can be seen live through
Dazn, Dazn 3, Max
and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.
Nottingham Forest – Arsenal
Classification and statistics between Nottingham Forest – Arsenal
Nottingham Forest arrives at the game after having faced the day before the
Newcastle
while Arsenal played his last Premier League match against
West Ham
. He Nottingham Forest Currently occupies the position number 3 of the Premier League with 48 points, while its rival, the
Arsenaloccupies the Post 2 With 54 points.
The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the Premier League day matches, the Nottingham Forest calendar, the Arsenal calendar and the statistics of the Premier League. You can also consult the Premier League classification.
Show comments
{“allowcomment”: “allowed”, “article”: “article-10402991”, “URL”: “https: //www.lavanguardia.com /sports /soccer / 20250226 /6145 /Nottingham-Forest-Senal-Premier-League-Ca-in-Directo-Ctx.html “,” Livefyre-Url “:” ARTICLE-10402991 “}
Loading next content …
#Nottingham #Forest #Arsenal #Day #football #game #live
Leave a Reply