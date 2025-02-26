























































































Generated by Besoccer





The encounter Nottingham Forest – Arsenal of the Premier League, which is disputed in The City Ground to the 20:30 hours can be seen live through

Dazn, Dazn 3, Max

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Nottingham Forest – Arsenal

Classification and statistics between Nottingham Forest – Arsenal

Nottingham Forest arrives at the game after having faced the day before the



Newcastle



while Arsenal played his last Premier League match against



West Ham



. He Nottingham Forest Currently occupies the position number 3 of the Premier League with 48 points, while its rival, the

Arsenaloccupies the Post 2 With 54 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the Premier League day matches, the Nottingham Forest calendar, the Arsenal calendar and the statistics of the Premier League. You can also consult the Premier League classification.