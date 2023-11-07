Notting Hill: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, 7 November 2023, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, Notting Hill, a 1999 film directed by Roger Michell, will be broadcast. Scripted by Richard Curtis and produced by Duncan Kenworthy, fresh from the success of Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1994, the film is a romantic comedy set in the homonymous neighborhood of London, which tells the love story between an American film star ( Julia Roberts) and an English bookseller (Hugh Grant). But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

William Thacker is the owner of a bookshop in London’s Notting Hill; divorced, he lives with an eccentric roommate named Spike. Will meets Anna Scott, an American film star, in his shop, and shortly afterwards the two accidentally bump into each other in the street, getting orange juice on their clothes; the boy invites her to go to her house to clean up and Anna accepts. Despite William’s kindness and hospitality, the actress says goodbye to him and immediately leaves the apartment; shortly afterwards she rings the doorbell again, Anna having forgotten an envelope of hers, and when they are face to face Anna suddenly kisses him. Spike’s arrival abruptly interrupts them and the actress leaves, requesting confidentiality for what happened.

A few days later, Spike mentions a phone call from the actress, asking to be called back to the Ritz Hotel. Will contacts her and she arranges to meet him in her hotel room. When he reaches her, the boy discovers that a press conference is taking place in the actress’s suite for the presentation of one of her films. Thanks to his quick wit, Will passes himself off as a correspondent from Cavalli e hounds magazine in order to talk to the actress. Anna just wanted to apologize to him for kissing her but William convinces her to go out that evening to celebrate the birthday of Honey, her younger sister, together with other friends of hers. The dinner takes place in Bella and Max’s home; Anna, who almost everyone recognizes immediately, settles in immediately, overcoming her initial embarrassment and showing her own fragility. During a walk after dinner, the two enter a private garden and kiss for the second time. At a subsequent meeting, after having been to the cinema and to a restaurant, Anna invites William to her room, where however she finds her boyfriend Jeff, a meeting which interrupts the relationship between the two protagonists.

Notting Hill: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Notting Hill, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Hugh Grant: William Thacker

Julia RobertsAnna Scott

Rhys Ifans: Spike

Emma Chambers: Honey Thacker

Tim McInnerny: Max

Gina McKee: Nice

Hugh Bonneville: Bernie

James Dreyfus: Martin

Lorelei King: Karen

Julian Rhind-Tutt: Tarquin

John Shrapnel: Jeremy

Alec Baldwin:Jeff King

Richard McCabe: Tony

Mischa Barton: Twelve-year-old actress

Emma Bernard: Keziah

Dylan Moran: Rufus

Emily Mortimer: perfect girl

Clarke Peters: Helix actor

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Notting Hill live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – 7 November 2023 – at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.