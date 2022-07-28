The Notre-Dame Cathedral of Paris will reopen to worship and to the public in 2024. To believe in what remains an “ambitious goal”, is the French Minister of Culture, Rima Abdul Malak, who today visited the construction site where the reconstruction of one of the symbolic monuments of Paris, which went up in flames on 15 April 2019 in a disaster followed live all over the world which caused – in addition to the wounding of three people – heavy damage to the entire structure, with the collapse of the roof and the spire.

“It is clear that this is an ambitious goal that requires coordination of all energies”, “because it is an extremely complex construction site”, explained the minister to Bfmtv. But “despite all the construction site is advancing in great strides, according to the anticipated calendar” and “we are all quite confident that the year 2024, which includes 365 days, will be the year of closure of a large part of the construction site and of the opening of the Cathedral to worship and to the public, although there will certainly be other works that will have to continue beyond 2024 “.

The construction site, for which an overall budget of 850 million euros is expected, is currently in its second phase of work, that of reconstruction, after an initial period of safety and consolidation that has allowed to stabilize the masterpiece of art. gothic.

At the end of the summer, work will begin on the frames and roofs, as well as the restoration of the damaged vaults, as explained by the managers in the columns of the newspaper Le Parisien. A 600-ton scaffolding erected inside the cathedral in September will allow for the reconstruction of the spire, which should start in mid-2023. A third phase of external reconstruction of the cathedral will follow, then the development of the forecourt which depends on the Paris city hall .

According to FranceTvInfo, a great mass could be held there on the occasion of the Immaculate Conception on 8 December. “At the limit we will celebrate it with the helmet on”, a source familiar with the matter confides to ‘Le Parisien’. But the mass would not automatically imply the total reopening of the cathedral: “It is more likely that it will then close again to allow a peaceful conclusion of the work on the construction site, certainly in 2025”, he adds.