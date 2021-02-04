#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

It is a curious forest casting. In the forest of Conches-Breteuil in Eure, the team responsible for the reconstruction of the spire of Notre-Dame de Paris, destroyed in the fire of 2019, observes the hundred-year-old oaks. The goal ? Find trees with perfect measurements to build the 2000 pieces of wood that will be needed for the reconstruction.

“We have a diameter of 65 centimeters by 65 centimeters. What will be important for us to make the parts of the frame are the dimensions requested. You have to look at the diameter of the log”, says Axel de Genouinnac, carpenter in the Orne.

This choice of the most beautiful trees arouses great emotion. “It is as if the carpenter who died a few hundred years ago was telling us about the adventure he had experienced at that time”, breathes François Auger, heritage architect.