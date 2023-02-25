For twelve years, the police searched for the man who raped two underage girls in 2010. A month ago, a 52-year-old Schiedammer was arrested. Where had he been all this time? This site made an extensive reconstruction, which shows, among other things, that the infamous sex suspect ran a massage parlor in his flat all those years. Not even far from where he first struck.

