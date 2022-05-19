It is 35 kilometers long, more than 1 million cars drive every day, motorists are always stuck somewhere honking and cursing, and it stinks of exhaust fumes: the peripherique , the infamous ring road of Paris. An annoyance for many residents and a trauma for quite a few tourists. This road of two times four lanes will have to be completely overhauled in the coming years.

That is the proposal of the socialist mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo. “We are going to turn those gray lanes into a green zone between now and 2030,” Hidalgo said when presenting her plans.

70,000 trees are to be planted on ten hectares around the ring road. The number of lanes will be reduced from two times three, with one lane on each side being exclusively reserved for buses and carpoolers.

In this way, the number of motorists in the city should be further reduced. Hidalgo previously decided to build bus lanes and bicycle paths on a large scale. The greening around the ring road should also ensure a better living environment for the 500,000 people who live along the route.

Toxic gasses

It has been known for some time that air pollution in the French capital is sometimes very serious, partly due to the heavy traffic. Research last year found that 60,000 residents of Paris and the surrounding area were exposed to levels of toxic substances in the air that exceed the legal limits. One of the biggest culprits: traffic on the ring road.

Sketch of what the new ring road should look like. © AFP



Nevertheless, the new green plans with the peripherique† In recent years, Mayor Hidalgo has also proposed that the area around the Champs-Élysées be turned into a city park. That plan turned out to be too ambitious and has been quietly buried. Only the sidewalks will be modernized and some plants will be added.

Police not happy

Hidalgo's ring road plan came under fire even before the official presentation, notably by the police. The lanes are of 'national importance' and crucial for security services. For example, the French Ministry of Defense is located on the ring road. Mayor Hidalgo is therefore not allowed to decide on adjustments alone, the metropolitan police said.

The disagreement is also about the ‘exclusive lane’. This may be used in 2024 by participants and stakeholders of the Olympic Games, as the Parisian city council wants, the police say. But after that everything is still uncertain. Hidalgo will first have to consult with the police and the regional administration.

