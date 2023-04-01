Home page politics

From: Catherine Reikowski

Dmitry Lisitsky, Russian commander allegedly involved in a brutal attack on the Ukrainian army in 2014, is believed to have died in 2023. © Screenshot telegram

Another Russian commander died in the Ukraine war – he was particularly notorious. There are different theories about the circumstances of his death.

Donetsk – It is August 29, 2014: The Ukrainian army stands around the pro-Russian separatist-held city of Ilovaisk in eastern Ukraine. The intake is supposedly imminent. “Our troops had surrounded Ilovaisk,” a soldier involved later reported BBC. But then it was discovered that the Ukrainian troops were surrounded by pro-Russian fighters.

Instead of liberating Ilovaisk from Separatists, the army received orders to withdraw – and came under heavy fire in the process. According to Ukrainian information, between 360 and 400 Ukrainian soldiers died. The day has since been described as one of the deadliest in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict that has been going on since 2014. According to the BBC, it is unclear whether the Russian army was involved that day or whether all fighters on the Russian side were merely “volunteers who followed their hearts,” as Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed.

Did the notorious commander die at the front in the Ukraine war?

One of the commanders behind the then attack on the retreating Ukrainian army is said to have been Russian Lieutenant Dmitri Lisitski. Yuriy Butusov, editor-in-chief of the Ukrainian news platform, wrote in the Telegram news service censor.net: “Lisitsky commanded a tactical battalion group of the 247th regiment that attacked Ukrainian units breaking through from the encirclement at Ilovaisk near the village of Gorbatenko in 2014.”

Lisitsky was even awarded the title of Hero of Russia in 2015 for his role in the attack. Now, on March 26, 2023, Butusov writes: “Today Ukrainian soldiers again avenged Ilovaisk – they liquidated the commander of the 1st battalion of the 247th airborne assault regiment Dmitry Lisitsky.” So did Putin again have one of his commanders in the Ukraine war lost?

Did the lieutenant die at the front? That can be read from an obituary for Lisitski. Vladimir Sitnikov, Rector of the National Aviation Research University in Samara (Russia), wrote on Telegram about Lisitsky’s death: “He was a man of great courage, honor and dignity. He knew what it was like to be a real man and person, to love the motherland and to stay in the ranks until victory!”

Death of a Russian commander: Russian opposition figures name other cause of death

However, a journalist and activist from the Russian opposition says she has other information about the death of the commander. Ksenia Sobchak is the daughter of one of Putin’s political mentor. According to information from the mirrors in 2022 to Lithuania. According to her statement, Dmitri Lisitski did not die in Ukraine, but in his apartment in the Russian city of Stavropol.

Sobchak writes on Telegram that Lisitsky was not killed in the Ukraine war: “Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Lisitsky, who was allegedly liquidated by the Ukrainians, actually committed suicide.” recently been depressed and suicidal, presumably over a complaint about his illegal actions against staff.”

According to the independent Russian exile newspaper Medusa the commander’s death had been confirmed by local authorities without further explanation being given. (cat)