Colombian drug lord Dairo Antonio Úsuga, also known as ‘Otoniel’, was sentenced to 45 years in prison in the United States on Tuesday. International news agencies write that the judge in New York called him “more productive” than his late professional colleague Pablo Escobar. With his Clan del Golfo, Otoniel is said to have shipped nearly a hundred tons of cocaine to the United States.

Otoniel apologized in court to his victims and to the Colombian and US governments. “I advise the people and youth of Colombia not to take the path I have taken,” quoted Reuters news agency. The apology did not help bring the prison sentence close to the 25 years the defense had asked for.

A manhunt lasting more than a decade, in which the United States offered $5 million (4.6 million euros) for Otoniel, ended two years ago with his arrest in a high-security base in the jungles of Colombia. According to authorities, 500 soldiers were involved. Then Colombian president Iván Duque called the capture “the biggest blow to the drug trade in this century.”

The so-called Clan del Golfo, which Otoniel led, is a large-scale and violent criminal organization. The AP news agency writes that the group is heavily armed and has thousands of members. Otoniel would have levied its own tax on the production and transit of cocaine and had opponents tortured and killed. When the arrested drug lord pleaded guilty, he also promised to repay 216 million dollars (197 million euros).