From: Victoria Krumbeck

Once the “Azov” regiment fought in Mariupol. The soldiers have been reorganized and are now fighting again on the front lines in the Ukraine war against Russia.

KIEV — The images of the “Azov” soldiers in the steelworks in the port city of Mariupol in Ukraine went around the world. In the spring of 2022, they remained in the plant’s tunnel systems for weeks while they were surrounded by Russian troops. The surviving Azov fighters were taken prisoner by the Russians. According to information from Kiev, the controversial national guard brigade “Azov” has been set up again and larger. She is to fight again against the Russian invaders on the eastern Ukrainian front.

Ukraine War: ‘Azov’ brigade fighting at front again

“The legendary special brigade ‘Azov’ has started combat operations in the area of ​​the Serebryanka forest,” Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, in charge of the National Guard’s operational planning, said in a statement on Thursday (17 August). Serebryanka is located in the Luhansk region. Urshalovych explained that the “Azov” soldiers should hold previously captured positions and inflict heavy casualties on the Russians, like nv reported. The brigade also includes an artillery unit, which is said to have destroyed a Russian vehicle and a mortar in the forest area on Tuesday.

The volunteer unit, founded in 2014, has long been used by Russian propaganda as an example of alleged “Nazi rule” in Ukraine. Moscow justified the invasion of the neighboring country more than 17 months ago with “denazification”. Even during the deployment of the “Azov” soldiers in Ukraine, the West classified the unit as partly right-wing extremist or right-wing national.

“Azov” soldiers regrouped in the Ukraine war – officers did not return until early July

After the Russian capture of Mariupol and the captivity of the “Azov” fighters, the seriously wounded were later exchanged for captured Russians. Several “Azov” officers transferred to Turkey returned home in early July following a visit to the country by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the original agreement, they were to remain in Turkey until the end of the war.

Russia has criticized the fighters’ return to Ukraine as a breach of the agreement. Only in February was the “Azov” regiment enlarged to a brigade. (vk with dpa)