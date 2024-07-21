US Elections Commission Receives Notification of Kamala Harris’ Nomination for President

The US Federal Election Commission has received notification of Kamala Harris’s nomination for president. it is said on the US Election Commission website.

The document notes that, effective immediately, Harris ceases to be a candidate for vice president and is a candidate for president. She will conduct campaign activities “only to seek that office.”

On Sunday, July 21, US President Joe Biden announced that he does not intend to seek reelection for a second term. The American leader will remain in office until the end of his term and focus on fulfilling his duties. Vice President Kamala Harris will run for the Democratic Party nomination.