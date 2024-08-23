Home World

A notice announces a birthday party until 3 a.m., sparking controversy in the neighborhood. The debate couldn’t be more German.

Kassel – Parties are not always welcome in the neighborhood, especially if they last until the early hours of the morning. Nevertheless, some residents are prepared to turn a blind eye if things get just a little louder. Alerting the police immediately often highlights the narrow-mindedness of some people, although it is their right to do so. Complaining meticulously about the night’s rest is typically German; the younger generation calls these people “Alman”. Even a reference to a birthday party sparked a discussion that couldn’t be more German.

A note in the neighborhood is answered with a note and sparks a discussion

Hanging up notices in the neighborhood is a common practice. For example, a note stuck to the door with painter’s tapeor an “unbelievable” letter addressed to dog owners. In this case, however, someone just wanted to celebrate their birthday. The announcement was answered quickly and the reddit community also discussed it intensively. “Dear neighbors, on Friday, September 6th, we are celebrating a big birthday in the yard,” the message says. The party will therefore take place outdoors. “It may get a bit loud until around 3:00 a.m. Please be understanding.”

A reply on a notepad is attached to the printed note, which reads: “After midnight, the police will be called.” It looks as if the person who replied also crossed out 3:00 and added a “12” in the same color as the note. The discussion is reminiscent of a “brain nag” note from another neighborhood. Opinions on the birthday note vary greatly. From “it would be nicer to talk to each other than to call the police” to “I hate people who think that such a stupid note will disrupt the peace and quiet of the night.”

“But I’m also German”: No tolerance for celebrations in the neighbourhood – despite note announcement

One person commented: “But I’m also German. I think partying in the courtyard until 3 a.m. is excessive. Then you should rent something.” Some advise renting something because they don’t agree with the noise level for that long. Others, on the other hand, think that the neighbors who responded are even too lenient. “Until 10 p.m., no longer,” or “after 10 p.m., the volume should be kept to a minimum.” These people may be on the safe side legally, but no discussion screams “Germany” more than this one. Parking spaces can be marked with signs on cars or trailersto express their displeasure.

A small part of the problem is the definition of time. The answer sheet says “midnight”, but the crossed-out time says “12 noon”. “12 noon or midnight? Instructions are incomprehensible. Party until 6 a.m. as a compromise”. “So you can party not only until 3 a.m., but even until 12 noon. And it’s never after midnight anyway. So the police won’t be called,” one comment concludes the big “Alman” discussion. (ank)