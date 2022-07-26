The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will witness a state of atmospheric instability, and the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with the formation of convective rainy clouds over separate areas of the country, and a noticeable decrease in temperatures, and the winds are moderate to active speed, and sometimes strong with the activity of dust-inducing clouds. Dust leads to reduced horizontal visibility.

The center said in its daily bulletin that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly and northwesterly / 25 to 35 up to 55 km / h.. The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent and very turbulent at times with cloud activity, and the first tide occurs at 14:10 and the second at 00:15 and the first islands at 17:59 and the second islands at 07:51 and in the Sea of ​​Oman the waves are turbulent and very turbulent sometimes with cloud activity. The first tide occurs at 09:55 and the second tide at 20:25 and the first islands at 15 :35 And the second carrot at 03:29.



