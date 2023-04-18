Public schools witnessed notable absences of students on the first day of the third semester of the current academic year, which began yesterday.

School principals, who preferred not to be named, confirmed that absenteeism is expected among the students, especially since the study in the third semester began during the holy month of Ramadan, and just before Eid al-Fitr.

They attributed the absences to the association of most families with worship in the last ten days of Ramadan, pointing out that it was better to adopt the remaining three days in school hours during Ramadan as a vacation, and students begin their work hours after the Eid vacation.

They added that the educational and administrative cadres are committed to work, since the first day of returning to schools after the spring break.

They pointed out that working hours during the three days preceding the Eid is a commitment to the time programming for the three seasons, and this programming is governed by the number of school days (38 days), which is the least among the three seasons, so students and teachers must adhere to the number of days, so that they can complete the educational curriculum. .

On the part of private education applying the curriculum of the Ministry of Education, schools witnessed high absence rates, especially at the secondary level, and school administrations confirmed that they would apply the student behavior regulations to students who recorded consecutive absences during the three days, especially as they sent a number of messages to students and their parents, considering The days that fall between two vacations are always the least attended by students.

They pointed out that the textbooks will be distributed after the blessed Eid al-Fitr holiday, and the curriculum will be studied in depth, so that students can absorb the lessons during the scheduled period, as the exams for the end of the third semester are supposed to be in June.

In addition, yesterday, Sharjah and Ajman schools opened their doors to receive students with the start of the third semester of the current academic year 2022/2023, as they witnessed medium turnout rates, especially with the approaching Eid Al-Fitr holiday at the end of this week.

This comes as schools were keen to provide special educational programs during the remaining three days of the month of Ramadan, with the aim of strengthening students’ skills and preparing them for the third-semester curricula more, especially after their return from a relatively long vacation, and most schools were keen to distribute books to students during the first day. .

The principal of Al-Noor International School, Dr. Wafaa Ayush, said that the first day of the third semester began at nine thirty in the morning and until one thirty in the afternoon for students, while the working hours for teachers extended from nine to two in the afternoon, explaining that the attendance rate was not high, especially since the semester began With the end of the month of Ramadan, and three days before the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

She added to «Emirates Today» that, due to the lack of attendance, the school decided to provide a special educational program during the remaining three days of Ramadan, to prepare students for the third semester, so that it helps them adapt and strengthen their skills again after returning from a relatively long vacation, to prepare them for the curricula. Dismissal after returning from Eid leave.

Ibrahim Baraka, the director of Al Shula Private School in Sharjah, said that the first day of the third semester witnessed a moderate attendance by the students, pointing out that the first school day witnessed the distribution of books to the students who attended.

For his part, the director of Manarat Al Sharjah Private School, Tariq Sheikh Ismail, said that, taking into account the circumstances of the holy month, it was decided to reduce school hours.

Ismail added that the books for the third semester have been received from the ministry, as they have already begun to be distributed to students, and the courses have also started directly, pointing out that the results of the second semester have not been issued yet, but they are expected to be issued soon, provided that the students’ families are informed of them.

The principal of Al-Nuaimiya Private School, Rasha Mahmoud, said that the school administration took a decision to reduce the working time according to the instructions of the Ministry of Education, and accordingly it was decided to reduce the class time to take into account the quality and well-being of the students, in addition to the delay in the school day, so that the first class begins at nine in the morning and ends Today 1:30 pm.

While public and private schools that apply the ministerial curriculum in the Northern Emirates recorded an absence of 95% among their students with the start of the third semester, as school buses went to take students to schools, but they returned almost empty, and school officials attributed the mass absence of students to the desire of students In completing their vacation, and linking it with the blessed Eid Al-Fitr vacation, especially since they will stay for three days before the start of the Eid vacation.

Officials in public and private schools told Emirates Today, who preferred not to be named, that the schools witnessed a mass absence with the beginning of the third semester for public and private schools that apply the ministerial curriculum, as 5% of the students attended, and that the school buses that went to bring the students It returned almost empty except for three students on each bus.

They added that none of the students who attended the school came with their families’ private vehicles, and that most of the attendees were students who lived near the schools or who came by school buses, and pointed out that last Friday the school administrations sent text messages to the students’ families, reminding them of the start of the third semester on Monday. , hoping for a response and being careful to send their children.

They explained that with the mass absence of students, and the presence of a number not exceeding five to eight students in some classrooms, the schools decided to dismiss the attending students to their homes half an hour after the start of school hours, and they pointed out that the schools incurred losses as a result of operating a bus fleet to bring students to schools. without any of them coming.

They pointed out that it was expected that public and private schools would witness a mass absence of students, especially since the school hours will be for only three days before the start of the blessed Eid al-Fitr holiday, and that most students and their families prefer to link the second semester leave with the blessed Eid al-Fitr holiday.

They stated that public and private schools are expected to witness 100% absenteeism on Tuesday and Wednesday, because some families traveled outside the country either to perform Umrah in the last ten days of Ramadan, or they traveled as an annual leave in Ramadan, which contributed to the high incidence of absences in classrooms. .

They added that the full attendance of students will start after the Eid al-Fitr holiday, and accordingly it will be the beginning of the application of the third semester, and an explanation of the classes and curricula with the attendance of all students for classes, and they pointed out that they will remind the students’ families through “WhatsApp” groups and e-mails of the importance of commitment to attendance for school hours. After the end of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

