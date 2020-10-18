Highlights: BJP MLA Surendra Singh, who has come out in favor of the accused in the Ballia murder case in UP, the party’s difficulty

UP BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh issued show cause notice and asked to reply within a week

BJP instructed MLA Surendra Singh not to make unnecessary rhetoric and let the law do its job

Lucknow / Ballia

The state president of the party has issued a show cause notice to Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Surendra Singh, who has come out in favor of the murder accused in Revathi area of ​​Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district. The party has asked him to reply within a week. State BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh said that MLA Surendra Singh has been instructed not to make unnecessary statements and let the law do its job.

BJP State President Swatantra Dev Singh said on Tuesday that a notice has been issued to party MLA Surendra Singh on Sunday and he has been asked for a reply in a week. He said that the MLA has been instructed not to make unnecessary statements and let the law do its job. When asked if there was any interference in the case from BJP National President JP Nadda, the state president said that he had inquired about the matter over telephone.

‘Pran can surrender in honor of worker’

MLA Surendra Singh was in Lucknow on Tuesday, but he avoided talking to the media in Lucknow. However, Surendra Singh told in a phone conversation that he can sacrifice his life to protect the honor and reputation of the workers. For him, no post including MLA matters. He also said that my mission is clear that I should protect the honor of the society with which I have won the election. Asked about the notice on behalf of the party, he said that National President JP Nadda and State President Swatantra Dev Singh are our leaders, they can take action whenever they want.

Ballia firing: MLA Surendra Singh accepts connection with main accused

Surendra Singh has been active since the day of the incident in Revathi incident

Actually, Surendra Singh has been active in favor of the accused in Revathi scandal since the day of the incident. Surendra Singh reached the police station premises and tried to register a case on behalf of the accused. The legislator even told reporters on Monday that he stands with the justice side. He openly defended Direndra Pratap Singh, the main accused in the Revathi murder case, and said that he is a worker sacrificing his life for the BJP. Distressed by the one-sided action of the party organization and administration, about five hundred officials and workers of the party are preparing to resign from the BJP.

Surendra Singh will meet CM Yogi and present his case

Surendra Singh was also summoned by State President Independent Dev Singh and State General Secretary Organization Sunil Bansal to the State Headquarters on Sunday. Surendra Singh admitted in the conversation that he has met the State President and the Organization General Secretary. On Monday, MLA Surendra Singh has also said that he has not received any notice from the party yet. He also said that he will meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and present his views.

14-day judicial custody of Dhirendra Singh, the main accused in the Ballia case

Priyanka Gandhi said attack

The opposition also questioned the BJP over the role of Surendra Singh. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the National General Secretary of the Congress and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, raised a question on Sunday with whom the BJP government stands with the Ballia incident. According to reports, after killing in front of officers, the accused was under police arrest but he escaped. Not caught yet The BJP MLA is openly standing with the accused.

Priyanka raised questions on MLA being in BJP

Priyanka further tagged the Prime Minister, Home Minister and National President of BJP and wrote, “Are you with this MLA standing with a criminal?” If not, why has it remained in the BJP till now. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, BJP MP Ravindra Kushwaha has said that victims of Revathi incident should be helped. On the question of BJP MLA Surendra Singh playing the caste card, he said that BJP is the largest political party in the world. Nobody’s personal thoughts have any meaning in this. The party’s clear opinion is everyone’s trust.

BJP president JP Nadda angry with MLA Surendra Singh over Ballia case

This is the whole case

On Thursday, a person named Jayaprakash Pal was killed and several people were injured by firing during the allocation of the government cheap stove shop in Durjanpur village of Revati police station area of ​​Ballia district. The special task force of the state police arrested Direndra Pratap Singh, the main accused in the case, in Lucknow on Sunday. Police have arrested a total of ten people in this case, including Dhirendra. After being caught on Sunday, Dhirendra Singh told the STF that the other side first opened fire, injuring five-six women of his family and his nephew. His nephew Golu Singh was also killed by the bullet.