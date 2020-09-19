In West Bengal, as the date for the assembly elections is getting closer, the disputes between TMC and BJP are increasing. Trinamool Congress MP and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee has been particularly angry over a tweet by Union Minister Babul Supriyo.

Abhishek Banerjee has sent a legal notice to Union Minister Babul Supriyo. In a tweet in Bengali, the Union Minister called Mamata Banerjee a ‘inhuman chief minister’, and also targeted Abhishek. Angry Abhishek Banerjee sent a legal notice to Supriyo.

Regardless of this, Babul Supriyo has quipped Abhishek Banerjee’s reaction. Babul Supriyo tweeted and wrote that there is a ‘grown up child’ in Bengal who sends me a love letter. I am convinced that this is a step taken by childishness and pride and there is no love for me at all.

Abhishek has filed a defamation case on Supriyo in 2018 too

Explain that this dispute between Abhishek Banerjee and Babul Supriyo is not new. Earlier in the year 2018 also, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee sued Union Minister Babul Supriyo for defamation.