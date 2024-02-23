GThis morning, I was told by my landlord last night that I had to move out of the apartment because he was registering his own needs for his son. “I was completely out of control and don’t know how I’m going to get a new apartment so quickly,” writes a user named Kneedl in a tenancy law forum. There are many such and similar articles, after all, termination by the landlord due to personal use is one of the most unpleasant things that can happen to a tenant. “Termination for personal use is always relatively high in the advice statistics,” says Jutta Hartmann, who speaks for the German Tenants’ Association (DMB), the umbrella organization for the regional associations and local tenant protection associations. Especially in big cities, “where there is something to be had,” she says, there are cases in which tenants are evicted because of their own needs, for example because the old contracts are cheap. There are no figures because such cases are difficult to prove.

However, the tenants' association keeps statistics on reasons for advice and legal disputes. Accordingly, of the around one million consultations across Germany last year, operating costs were by far the most common topic with which tenants turned to the advice center. However, around 5 percent of the consultations focused on terminations by the landlord. In addition, in 2023, in the tenancy law processes that the tenants' association supported through its own legal protection insurance, it became clear that personal use accounted for almost 8 percent of the disputed items. Overall, however, figures from the Federal Statistical Office show that the number of tenancy disputes in court has been steadily declining since the mid-1990s. In 2022, the authority counted around 182,000 residential rental cases before local courts, while in 1996 there were more than 350,000 cases. What exactly the disputes were about and how many cases were resolved outside of court are not recorded.