The Integrated Transport Center in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi announced today, Thursday, the completion of the two phases of work on the Happiness Bridge in Abu Dhabi.

The Center wrote, in its account on the “X” website (formerly Twitter): The Integrated Transport Center announces the completion of the two phases of work on the Abu Dhabi Happiness Bridge, and the opening of five lanes for traffic.

He added, “Partial closure of the road on Al-Saada Bridge, during the two weekends from December 23, 2023 to December 31, 2023.”