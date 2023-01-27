The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority issued, through its official Twitter account today, a notice to the public’s attention.
The authority called for the need to follow the bulletins issued by the official authorities, and to exercise caution and caution until the weather conditions in the country stabilize.
