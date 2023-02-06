The unique opportunity that European funds represent to facilitate the structural transformation of the Spanish economy has run into a last-minute enemy: the labor shortage that is affecting certain sectors of the Spanish economy. This is stated by the Bank of Spain in an article published this Monday under the title ‘The Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan and its macroeconomic impact from a sectoral perspective’.

The supervisor estimates that the recovery plan, which will provide Spain with some 69,500 million euros, will have a direct impact on the level of GDP of 1.15% on an annual average over a five-year horizon, which may even rise to 1, 75% p.a. if “drag effects” between sectors are taken into account. However, this maximum will only be reached if the full execution of these funds is achieved, he specifies. This forecast, however, is less optimistic than that given by the Executive, which puts it at an average of 2.6% in ten years

And, to achieve this, Spain has two factors that can negatively influence and “significantly lessen” its effects, in the opinion of the entity directed by Pablo Hernández de Cos: the rigidity of the Spanish labor market, once the entry into Force of the labor reform has reduced the flexibility of companies for hiring, and the lack of highly qualified workers. To the point that they can limit the macroeconomic effect of the investments contemplated in the recovery plan and reduce the estimated impact by approximately 25%, from 1.75% to 1.3% of GDP on average per year, indicates the report.

«The shortage of highly qualified workers could limit the positive effects of the recovery plan, by hindering the expansion of the sectors most linked to information technology, especially benefited by these funds and intensive in the employment of highly qualified labor» , explains the Bank of Spain, which also cites education among the most affected activities.

The report indicates that the effects that the European funds will have are “heterogeneous” depending on the branches of activity, but considers that the sectors that will benefit the most will be those linked to the digitization process (information and communication or professional and technical services), as well as the construction sector, due to investments in infrastructure related to the ecological transition process, precisely the two sectors most burdened by the shortage of labor.