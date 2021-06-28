The Ministry of Health and Community Protection noted that there was a linguistic error during the speech of Dr. Farida Al-Hosani, the official spokesman for the health sector, in the media briefing held yesterday, on the developments of the new Corona virus “Covid-19”, and she touched on the rates of “Corona” cases that were entered into intensive care for non-natives. Two restaurants and two restaurants.

The ministry confirmed that the highest percentage of cases admitted to intensive care is for those who were not vaccinated with the “Covid-19” vaccine, reaching 92%, while the percentage of those vaccinated was 8%. It also apologizes for this unintended error.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

