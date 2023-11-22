Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with partners, announced that it will carry out an exercise on the morning of Wednesday the 22nd in Abu Dhabi, “Corniche Street and Al Bateen Area.”

The account also added that the exercise aims to measure readiness and enhance response, urging “the public not to approach or photograph in order to preserve public safety.”