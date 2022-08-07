Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to be careful due to rainy weather conditions and to abide by the variable speed shown on signs and directional boards.
#urgent | #Attention #Abu Dhabi’s police Drivers are urged to be careful because #Weather The rain, and adherence to the variable speed shown on signs and electronic guiding boards, wishing you safety. pic.twitter.com/yl6OuQXQDp
— Abu Dhabi Police (@ADPoliceHQ) August 7, 2022
And he said through his official account on Twitter: “Abu Dhabi Police calls on drivers to be careful due to rainy weather conditions, and to abide by the variable speed shown on signs and electronic sign boards, with our best wishes for your safety.”
