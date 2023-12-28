Abu Dhabi Police called on visitors to the Liwa International Festival “Tel Mereb” to adhere to safety guidelines and drive safely and adhere to traffic rules and laws.
She clarified the safety guidelines for visitors to the Liwa International Festival, “Tel Mereb”, via a notice, today, on her official account on the X platform.
#Notice | #Abu Dhabi's police It calls on visitors to the Liwa International Festival “Tel Mereb” to adhere to safety guidelines and drive safely and adhere to traffic rules and laws.#Liwa_International_Festival #terrifying_hill pic.twitter.com/ZovhskY1sV
– Abu Dhabi Police (@ADPoliceHQ) December 28, 2023
