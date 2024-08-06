The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority called on the public to be careful of the fluctuations in rainy weather conditions, according to the official account of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, via the X platform.
The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority called on everyone to take precautions during rainfall.
She stressed the need to stay away from areas where valleys flow and water collects.
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority wished everyone safety.
