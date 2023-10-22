Monday, October 23, 2023, 01:33



The Murcian feed industry has been immunized against the war in Ukraine, a country that was a supplier of raw materials. During the first two quarters of the year, the Region invoiced 64.4 million abroad with the sale of food products for livestock and pets, 20.5% more compared to the same previous period, according to Icex data. 103,332 tons were shipped (+6.7%). Last year a record was recorded and it seems that another one is coming now.

Tectonic movements are recorded in the regional agri-food sector. Investment funds are taking control of family businesses to create corporations that ensure the best supply to European supermarket chains. Murcian cooperatives should begin to follow the integration steps of Alimer, Anecoop and Unexport. Otherwise they will be overwhelmed. It is time to reexamine the successes of cooperativism in Japan and Holland, among other countries, and leave personalisms behind.

Better supported stores

The Murcian business association Coremur has joined the Federation of Self-Employed Workers Associations (ATA). Coremur integrates seventeen local associations. ATA will collaborate to strengthen this business network through financial and technological advice, as well as exert pressure on institutions. It is needed. The current times are hostile for the stores that give life to urban centers.

Specialized megabranch.

CaixaBank has opened its first ‘Store Premier’ office in Cartagena, on the first two floors of the Palacio Pedreño (Calle del Carmen, 1). It occupies more than 680 m2. With its opening there are now eleven offices of the entity of its ‘Store Premier’ model in the Region, located in Murcia, Cartagena, Lorca, Molina, Cieza and Caravaca. These types of large branches are designed to provide specialized services to very solvent clients and businessmen.