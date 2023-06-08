chersonThe pro-Russian governor of Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, made it very colorful with fake news. “No problem,” he said in a video as the place is flooded behind him.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed governor of the Kherson region, has been a hit on social media. While half the world is concerned about the consequences of the destruction of the Kakhovkast dam, Saldo claimed with dry eyes that there was no flooding at all. “People are walking quietly in the street,” the governor said. The fact that he himself wore a helmet, a bulletproof vest and something else was going on behind him didn’t seem to bother him. Through a window behind him it was clear to see that the place outside was indeed under water.

Saldo's almost hilarious performance was of course quickly picked up by social media. Comparisons are rampant with Iraqi former Information Minister Mohammed Saeed al-Sahaf who was dubbed 'Baghdad Bob'. He embarrassed himself immortally by declaring live that everything was going great and according to plan as the bombs exploded behind him. "Baghdad Bob is back," pranksters cheer on Twitter.



Russian passport

Some things were known about Saldo, he is an outsider. The former member of parliament from the party of the former Ukrainian (and very Kremlin-friendly) president Viktor Yanukovych, was one of the first to demonstratively apply for a Russian passport after last year’s Russian invasion. According to him, because Russia and Ukraine had always been one. It was not surprising that Saldo was appointed governor by Moscow, as it proved difficult to find candidates.

You wouldn't immediately think of Saldo for a board position. According to a Ukrainian journalist associated with the Novaya Gazeta, he symbolizes 'economic decay, corruption and violence'. Saldo is said to be involved in a number of unsolved murder cases in which opponents of his happened to die. He was also in the news for very curious business deals, a yoga drum company in the Czech Republic and a kidnapping case in the Dominican Republic.

Balance has also been on the EU sanctions list for a year. Strangely enough, he advertised himself on his Facebook page with the yellow and blue colors of Ukraine. Saldo is said to have escaped various attacks by Ukrainian partisans in recent months. At the end of last year, Saldo received the medal for ‘Merit for the Fatherland’ from Vladimir Putin.

Military plans intact

In the meantime, even Saldo has had to acknowledge that something is going on in his area. But he turned it around again. According to Governor Vladimir Saldo, due to the flooding caused by the dam breach, Ukraine is unable to launch its counteroffensive and recapture areas. Ukrainian troops cannot do anything because of the devastation, the governor said. "We'll see who tries to cross and how," he said, referring to the Dnipro River, which has widened much due to the floods. The Ukrainian government said earlier that the military plans have remained intact and can still be carried out.

But, typically Saldo, he continues to see the evacuation differently. No mention of the desperation and panic that resonates in Russian social media. “Children have been evacuated to the sea, to beautiful holiday camps in Kherson or in Crimea.”

