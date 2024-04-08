“Nothing works here anymore” – Austria’s glaciers are lost, according to experts

Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

According to researchers, Austria will be without a glacier in around 40 years. The decline in paster ore at the foot of the Großglockner is particularly noticeable. © ÖAV Glacier Measurement Service / Andreas Kellerer-Pirklbauer

Things aren't looking good for Austria's glaciers. The ice masses are shrinking at a record pace – and hope is dwindling. Soon there could be no more glaciers.

Salzburg – The largest glacier in Austria – a “landmark of Austria” is melting dramatically: The Pasterze lost more than 200 meters in length and that in just one year. A negative record in the current glacier report from the Austrian Alpine Association (ÖAV). 92 of 93 of the observed glaciers have become smaller.

Austria in around 40 years without a glacier

“In 40 to 45 years, Austria will be virtually ice-free,” said Andreas Kellerer-Pirklbauer, from the Institute for Geography and Spatial Research at the University of Graz, at the presentation of the project current glacier report. There could still be remnants of ice in some shady areas on the northeast sides or perhaps in the Ötztal.

Gerhard Karl Lieb from the ÖAV Glacier Measurement Service sums up the situation of the glaciers as “absolutely miserable”. The end of the glaciers in Austria can no longer be prevented in view of climate change.

“Nothing works here anymore.”

“The system is too sluggish,” says glacier expert Lieb. “Nothing works here anymore.” Climate protection measures would come too late for the glaciers in Austria. Things also look bleak for Germany's glaciers. However, there is still something to be achieved on a global level, he admitted.

Massive loss on the largest glacier in Austria: 203.5 meters lost at the Pasterze at the foot of the Großglockner. © Luca Jänichen for POW/ÖAV

Austria's glaciers are shrinking – three peaks in just seven years

A team from the ÖAV has been measuring glacier ice surfaces on a voluntary basis for 133 years. According to the current annual glacier report, the ice giants in the twelve different mountain groups have become shorter on average by 23.9 meters.

Glacier experts Dr. Andreas Kellerer-Pirklbauer (left) and Dr. Gerhard Lieb in action. © Simon Schoepf/ÖAV

There have already been higher average values, such as 2021/22 with 28.7 meters and 2016/17 with 25.2 meters. No glacier has retreated by more than 100 meters in previous years.