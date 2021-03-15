“When the great epidemics end, a time of reflection begins in which what has been done well and what has been done wrong is critically analyzed. Societies learn a lot from pandemics, and almost always for the better. For example, they learn the fragility of the human being, the duty to be at the service of the community and the demand to respond to the challenge of nature with the use of medical and pharmacological science. As a general rule, and in the medium term, what history tells us is that societies improve, although sometimes they tend to slow down that better future with petty resistance to change or with strange loyalties to certain mirages of the past. The 21st century will be defined in the coming years. Now there are signs that after the pandemic we can surrender to ‘carpe diem’, but that would be a serious mistake for the coexistence of the world. We must bear in mind that behind the screen of the ‘crazy 20s’ of the last century and its excesses of living day to day germinates one of the most atrocious periods in history, with the rise of totalitarianism, the outbreak of atrocious civil wars, like the Spanish, and the impulse of racist nationalisms that led to the Second World War, the holocause and the forgetting of moral values.