Marcelo Flores He emerged in the Mexican soccer environment, once the news broke that he was playing in Arsenal’s lower categories, later more was known about him and his family and he began his process to be part of the Mexican national team after opting to represent the Tricolor. , knowing that he had two more nationalities, Canadian and English.
After not being able to debut in the first team gunner, Real Oviedo He hired him on loan to give play to the Mexican, seeking to promote to the First Division of Spain, however, his time with the team was unnoticed and he returned to England, before coming to Mexico to join the Tigres UANL in his first adventure in Mexican soccer at 19 years old.
In Tigres UANL he will have his first opportunity to play in the First Division, but the move generated a lot of controversy due to the projection he has. Marcelo Flores in his career, considering that he went backwards by coming to Mexico instead of staying in Europe and achieving his organic promotion in the Old Continent.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Given this situation, the Uruguayan coach of the San Nicolás de los Garza team, Robert Dante Siboldispoke about the arrival of Marcelo Florespromise of national football, from Arsenal, in definitive purchase.
“If a player comes to Mexico or Tigres it is because something has happened, they have the desire to play above the economic issue, they want to play. It does not mean that, because they come to Tigres or Rayados or whoever is in Mexico, it is a setback “It’s a pause where I have to get back into the rhythm, make myself noticed to come back.”
– Robert Dante Siboldi.
Finally, the strategist said that Flowers He comes to add due to his training experience in Europe and his clear goal of returning to European football.
“He comes to join, to earn his place and the talk that was given with him is motivated, eager and very happy, he is very young with experience, and training in another place where it is supposed to be more demanding, he has the experience and the Even if I am selected, I think it is a great contribution to the institution for the present and future,” he stated.
#saved #Siboldi #responded #criticism #signing #Marcelo #Flores
Leave a Reply