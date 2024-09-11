Mexico City.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that nothing was negotiated with PAN senators Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares and his son, Yunes Márquez, to obtain the vote that was missing for the official bloc and approve the judicial reform in the Senate.

This morning, at the National Palace, the federal president said that he has political differences with the former governor of Veracruz and his family, but admitted that he is pleased that they have changed their minds to support the constitutional changes and submit judges, magistrates and ministers to a vote at the polls.

“I have differences with him (Yunes), they are public, notorious, as I have differences with many others, but in politics you always have to choose between inconveniences and seek the balance between efficiency and principles. “Nothing (was negotiated), absolutely nothing. And do you know why people think there was a negotiation? Because that is one of the problems that conservatives and their spokesmen have: they think we are equal to them. I could tell you that I did not speak with Mr. Yunes, nor with his son”; López Obrador assured.

Yesterday, PAN senators Miguel Ángel Yunes Márquez and his father Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares (alternate in the position) announced their support for the judicial reform of the 4T. Yunes Márquez voted last night with the official bloc in the electoral plenary session.

The leader of the PAN, Marko Cortés, accused the federal government and the Yunes of having an impunity pact in order not to pursue them. “It would have been more decent if you had told us: I’m going to betray you,” Cortés told Yunes Sr. yesterday in the stands. During his morning press conference, the head of the federal Executive acknowledged that the coordinator of Morena, Adán Augusto López Hernández, held conversations with the Yunes, but denied that he had lent himself to a deal to get the vote. “Yes, possibly (Adán spoke with Yunes), it is his responsibility, he is a legislator, that is his job. I sent an initiative and it is the legislators who have to do their job, the oligarchs who felt they were the owners of Mexico and their spokesmen should also look for another interpretation that was not so simplistic of give and take, of the currency of exchange, the mafia relationship, why is it not interpreted in another way. “Yes, I don’t know (what Adán spoke with Yunes) it is his job. How can a leader of a parliamentary group not speak out when they are seeking to have the votes to approve a constitutional reform, of course they can. He (Adán) did not inform me (about his talk with Yunes), I do not believe he has made a compromise to say it clearly, no member of Morena does that,” he said. López Obrador considered that Yunes changed his mind by considering it “convenient” to vote in favor of the reform and ruled out that there were threats or money involved in his decision. “What has to be thought about is that this reform is necessary. It does matter (how the votes are obtained) because in politics the means are ends, it is not as Machiavelli defined it that the end justifies the means, no, they were political issues. “Look: in life there are those who change their mind. He is a politician (Yunes) who considered that it was convenient to act in that way and it was not necessarily an amount of money or a threat in exchange. He is strong, I have faced him and he is not one of those who lets himself be intimidated, no. What was it? Well, a political decision, like that,” he explained. AMLO considered that Morena would not open the doors to Yunes and that yesterday’s events do not lay the foundations for an alliance with the Government. “I do not know (if Morena will open the doors to him), because yesterday’s events were not a partisan matter. No (I will not make an invitation to the party) and I think that he is quite clear that it is not about an alliance with the Government that I represent, because I do not compromise or establish relations of complicity with anyone,” he added.