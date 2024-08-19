Without trucks, almost nothing works in Germany. They handle 85 percent of freight traffic, as the endless columns on the highway and the overcrowded truck parking lots are evidence of. Truck drivers are desperately needed everywhere. The job that awaits them is, at least as far as the actual driving is concerned, much more relaxed than it used to be. Gear shifting is generally fully automatic, which is a great help because you can concentrate better on driving. And starting on a hill is suddenly easy. Numerous electronic assistants also check whether the man or woman at the wheel is doing everything correctly. This warns anyone who leaves their lane.