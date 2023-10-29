It came recommended in a chorus of praise. They had told me that the Argentine series Nothing (Disney +) was tender, intelligent, funny and acidic. You came out of it a better person, as they say. So mine is hopeless. Five episodes in, I haven’t improved at all and I feel a lot of resentment towards those who encouraged me to watch it.

The matter is summed up quickly: Manuel Tamayo Prats, a food critic and recent dandy, the maid who has been with him all his life dies and he has to learn to live in a Buenos Aires that is a metaphor for all the big, hard cities. and fascinating. Apparently, Tamayo Prats is a relentless machine gun of wit, but what he says is nothing more than commonplace. The character is a caricature of a misanthropic critic who seems written by someone who has never met one. It intends to be a cross between Fernando Arrabal and the Carlos Boyero of the documentary The critic.

The old Argentine critic is supposed to be bittersweet, lonely, helpless and funny, but he almost never shows proof of it. The rest of the cast, who always seems clueless and waiting for the prompter to whisper, doesn’t help. As I was bored, I thought about The disenchantment, by Jaime Chávarri, and I had fun imagining how long Tamayo Prats would last in the Panero house of Astorga. They would tear it apart with aphorisms.

It must not be a coincidence that the series is offered on Disney +, because it seems like the Disneyfied version of a real misanthrope. Maybe that’s why he likes it, because it wraps in sugar a personality made of bile, unpalatable to the general public. Like bitter orange marmalade.

The story is told by Robert de Niro from New York (?). They make the poor guy say a lot of banalities, but since he says them in English and with a Robert De Niro voice, they seem profound. And that’s it.

