Former president declares that he did not mention the word “fraud” and that his “right of defense is being curtailed”

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Wednesday (June 21, 2023) that it did not “nothing wrong” and that he has nothing to regret about the meeting held with ambassadors at the Palácio da Alvorada, in July 2022, while he still held the position of Chief Executive.

“ANDu don’t know why create a storm in a teapot. It was just talked to them [embaixadores] about how the electoral system worked. I didn’t mention the word ‘fraud’ there, regarding future elections”he said in an interview with CNN Arena, on CNN Brasil.

Now the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) investigates the former president in a lawsuit filed by the PDT (Democratic Labor Party) for statements made at a meeting with ambassadors. On the occasion, Bolsonaro questioned the result of the electoral system and criticized the electronic voting machines and ministers of higher courts. The trial will start on thursday (22.jun).

According to the former Chief Executive, “possible criticisms and observations made during the meeting with international representatives “It wasn’t attacks”but yes, “an answer” to the then President of the Electoral Court and Minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court), Edson Fachin, by meeting in May 2022.

“NoIn my opinion, a meeting with ambassadors does not justify taking action to take away my political rights, in this case.”, declared Bolsonaro. He also stated that his right to defense is being curtailed and compared the judgment to a “abortion”because they would be canceling it “in the womb”.

“I am being deprived of my legitimate right of defense for not being able to share with you, the press, the reasons for defending each item that I am being accused of, in particular, the meeting with the ambassadors”he stated.

Read too:

In April, the Corregidor General of Electoral Justice, Minister Benedito Gonçalves, denied the request of Bolsonaro’s defense for the withdrawal of the provisional secrecy applied to the ongoing action in the TSE that could make him ineligible.

“MI God in heaven, how can I be accused of something secret? What hasn’t been cleared yet?”questioned the former president.

“DEFEATED CERTIFICATE”

During the interview, Bolsonaro refused to name any politician he would support in the next presidential election, in 2026, if he is ineligible. The former president claimed to be “with a clear conscience” and said he won’t “pass the certificate of defeat”.

He also stated that “everything has defense” and that will “until the last resort” in the process. “AND the rules of the game at the moment, we are not going to run away from it”he stated.

Below are other statements by Bolsonaro: