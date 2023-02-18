The story of the Ghanaian footballer ended with the most tragic epilogue Christian Atsu. After days of anxiety, fear and even false news that circulated about his discovery and rescue, his agent confirmed the worst news. The body of the 30-year-old attacker was found lifeless under the rubble of the residential complex where he was staying.

The earthquake which hit the bottom of the Turkey and the Syria it caused more than 40,000 deaths in all. Hundreds of thousands more lost everything they had.

A calamity of catastrophic dimensions, among the most impressive in recent history.

Lots of stories miraculous rescues. People pulled alive from under the rubble even 200 hours after the earthquake.

However, many did not make it. And among these, since yesterday afternoon, there is also officially the Ghanaian footballer of Hatayspor Christian Atsu. To confirm this, in a note issued via social media, one of his agents, Murat Uzunmehmet.

Atsu’s lifeless body was found under the rubble. At present, his belongings are still being removed. Her phone was also found.

The fake news about Christian Atsu

In recent days, those immediately following the earthquake and the consequent collapse of hundreds and hundreds of buildings, various news had spread concerning precisely the situation of Christian Atsu.

The Hatayspor club had immediately announced who the player was dispersed under the rubble. Then, the next day, the same management had published a note in which it explained that Christian had been live extract from the rubble and transferred to the hospital for treatment.

After another day, it turned out that in fact the rescuers they still hadn’t found the boy and was therefore still missing.

The executives had gone to the hospital to look for him and not finding it they understood everything.

From that moment the searches they went on relentlessly, hoping for a rescue which, at that point, would have been miraculous. Unfortunately, yesterday afternoon, the story ended with the most tragic of epilogues. The Ghanaian striker born in 1992 didn’t make it.