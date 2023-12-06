Unfortunately the rescuers were unable to do anything for Roberto Meo Colombo and Fabrizia De Lio, the couple from Cuneo missing in the mountains. They were only able to recover the bodies

The rescuers couldn’t do anything Roberto Meo Colombo and Fabrizia De Lio, the couple from Cuneo missing in the mountains in Vinadio, a mountain city in the Piedmont province. They found them now lifeless, after searching for them for a long time. For the 53-year-old man and the 38-year-old woman there was nothing left to do. We now need to understand what happened to the two Piedmontese spouses.

The bodies of Roberto Meo Colombo and Fabrizia De Lio were found lifeless. They had been there for two days dispersed in the mountains of Vinadio, in the Cuneo area. They were found on the afternoon of Tuesday 5 December by the rescue teams who intervened to look for them.

The family members had reported the couple missing. On Sunday evening, not seeing them return home, they immediately contacted the police, who alerted the emergency services to try to identify the two Piedmontese spouses.

Rescuers had found the couple’s car, a black Volvo XC60, on Monday afternoon. It was located in a car park in the San Bernolfo village, near Monte dei Vinadio Baths. The bad weather had made the searches more difficult: searches that were interrupted for a few hours.

Fabrizia De Lio knew that area well, which she and her husband had frequented many times. The 38 year old was originally from Busca and she went to those beautiful mountain places even as a girl, many of them summer camps in which he participated.

The authorities must now investigate what happened in the mountains last Sunday. There was no bad weather and it is not known what may have happened to the couple. All the mountain refuges in the area were closed. And i they didn’t have cell phones.

Perhaps the couple was unable to call for help or their family members, finding themselves in an emergency situation. The authorities will certainly request an autopsy to understand if perhaps an illness struck one of the two or if there was an accident.