“When you publicly act differently from what you think, it is useless” (D. Sodi)

Between 2013 and 2020, the trust that Mexicans have in the INE increased by almost 20 percentage points, as reflected in the 2020 Country Report, which is prepared using the data from the National Civic Culture Survey collected by the INEGI as the main source. . The INE is the civil institution of the Mexican State in which citizens trust the most, as simple as that. For that reason alone, the INE should not be weakened by the electoral reform, the opinion of which will begin to be discussed tomorrow in San Lázaro.

At other times I have spoken in this space in favor of a reform that will provide us with a more efficient electoral organization, and I continue to think so. We already have an effective INE, 32 years of life of the IFE/INE have allowed to sublimate the current organizational model, it is time to modernize it. It is time to combine advances in technology and communication, slowly but surely, so that receiving and processing the vote is more agile, more accessible and timely while remaining reliable. A change of this caliber would necessarily have an impact, in the medium and long term, on the organizational structure of the INE. Despite this, I am convinced that our legislators should guide constitutional and legal reform in this direction. It is not to weaken the INE, it is to make it more efficient.

The Country Report also concludes that the greatest weakness of Mexican democracy is the crisis of representativeness: citizens do not feel represented by the political parties and the parliaments that they comprise. It is obvious to say it: democracy does not work without parties and without parliaments; but with these games either. That is why in Mexico we urgently need to open political parties to the citizenry, to strengthen them. One way of doing this would be by introducing general and mandatory primary elections, which would allow citizens to get involved in deciding the candidacies of all political forces without having to be militants.

That is the proposal of the PAN caucus, but they should not count on Morena and her allies to approve it. For its part, the López Obrador reform proposes in one of its points to reduce the Deputies from 500 to 300, this proposal also implies a change in the electoral system, since the 300 deputies would all be proportional representation which, according to Pablo Gómez , they would be chosen by entity from open lists in which each voter would be free to order the candidacies in the order they see fit. If in the end this is the option that Morena puts on the table, it will not be difficult for them to build the consensus they need to approve it, a reform of this nature is urgent to preserve the party system by opening the valve to the pressure cooker in which it is has converted citizen discontent with democracy.

From IFE to INE and from INE to INEC

A year before his death, Manuel Camacho Solís signed the article “Confined Political Reform” in which he harshly criticized the political reform approved a few months earlier (in February 2014) with which the organization of elections was nationalized, transforming the IFE at INE. “It changes the nomenclature to end up changing reality very little,” he said, because the reform “…does not open up the system, it does not remake federalism, it does not contain the abuse of power, it does not force parties to open up to citizens, it does not end to the deceitful use of government advertising.” In hindsight it’s easy to say, he was right.

López Obrador’s reform proposes a new change in nomenclature, because extinguishing the INE is the only way to approve a new remuneration manual that ends what the President calls “the golden bureaucracy.” The reason is almost trivial, but the result would be disastrous. The closeness of the PRI’s position to López Obrador’s reform was already worrying in May, now that the Secretary of the Interior announced a governance pact with the party led by Alejandro Moreno, PRI legislators should be reminded that convictions are not they negotiate. The INE is all of us.