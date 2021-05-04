New Pokémon Snap was the victim of review bombing by several users with a Metacritic account. When the specialized press revealed the first ratings of this exclusive of Nintendo switch, it didn’t take long for users to submit their impressions on launch day.

Suddenly, New Pokémon Snap collected a total of 92 ratings and negative reviews from users who were presenting all kinds of complaints, some longer and more developed, while others lacked debatable arguments to put together any kind of intelligent debate.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Pokemon is the victim of some kind of review bombing in Metacritic as Sword Y Shield They also went through something similar and that was not fixed as soon as many would have liked. The point here is that the exercise was repeated.

Likewise, it is assumed that players have a few days to upload their reviews of the games, however, in this precise case, the reviews of New Pokémon Snap they appeared from the first of May. Now, the question we ask ourselves is whether or not this affects the sales performance of the game.

The positive reviews of New Pokémon Snap did not take long to appear

If you take a tour of Metacritic you are going to find that, at this time, New Pokémon Snap It has an average of 80 that comes from the video game press, while the user rating is around 7.

All this is because, in addition to the review bombing, there were also quite positive reviews from users for New Pokémon Snap. The point here is that there are also comments with very good arguments and others that only debate the negative comments of other users.

These kinds of issues are not going to stop happening in Metacritic since users have many freedoms. We would have to review if in the short term the sales of a game are decimated by the issue of negative ratings.

