Spain.- This Sunday Daniel Alves He is serving his first 9 days in preventive detention in the prison of Brian’s 2 and according to the reports of “La Vanguardia” the player would have already declared something about what he is experiencing and where he supposedly said that have no worries of what can come since his life has been of hard passages

and this is just another one.

As announced by the source, the player has had conversations with prison personnel who have commented on the state in which Dani Alves has arrived and has remained, but all agree that the Brazilian from day one has been calm and without any concern, avoiding giving any emotion that could compromise him.

The statement that he would have given is already going around the world as he assures that there is nothing that scares him and that this passage is one more of the complicated ones that he has had to live through, so whatever comes he will accept it. “I will accept what comes. I left home when I was barely 15 years old. I have overcome difficult and complicated situations in my life. This will be one more that will pass. Nothing scares me,” she said.

In the same way, he has been asked about what happened on December 30 at the discotheque where the attack allegedly occurred. sexual assault against a 23 year old woman. For this, the player avoids giving many words, he only limits himself to saying that everything was about something consensual and that there was no aggression as they say.

We recommend you read

Daniel Alves In the last few hours, he received the news that he could be released from prison to carry out his process under house arrest but with a geolocation bracelet to prevent him from leaving the country, but this will only be raised with the judge this Monday and from there it will be possible to think if proceed or not