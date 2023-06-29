Minister affirms that it is possible to have technical differences, but that it is necessary to be aware of the windows of opportunity

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid this Wednesday (June 28, 2023) that “Nothing replaces well-informed decision-making” when it comes to defining the basic interest rate, the Selic. the declaration in an interview with GloboNews comes 1 day after the release of the Copom minutes, which pointed to a possible reduction in interest rates in August – something desired by the economic team and the top government since the beginning of the year. Haddad has argued that the reduction in interest rates should have already occurred, but acknowledged that technical disagreements are normal. He also said that it is natural to think that “thinking different from yours is ideological and yours is technical”.