Nothing Phone it is a fairly talked about phone brand that has managed to amaze users despite obviously still being too young to have much importance on the global scene. Today we are here to talk to you about an update related to Nothing Phone 1!

Nothing Phone receives an update: here’s what changes!

Currently Nothing Phone 1, in its latest version 2.0.4 can boast some improvements mainly relating to the operating system which takes the name of Nothing OS. Nothing revolutionary, but still the news is there and can be felt, starting from the new firmware up to the end to a nice bug fix:

NEW FEATURES Swipe to the left side of the app drawer to access hidden icons. Apps placed here will be moved and hidden from the app drawer Introducing the Photos widget. View your favorite photos on your home or lock screen

GENERIC IMPROVEMENTS The charging tooltip on the lock screen now more accurately reflects charging speed Fixed a rare issue that caused lock screen widgets to not display properly after rebooting The cloned instance of WhatsApp now properly supports App Locker Improved WiFi hotspot stability Bug fixes



If you still haven’t received the update, don’t worry, as It’s still in rollout but we assure you it’s coming soon! Speaking of Android smartphones, have you already seen our guide where we explain how to save battery?