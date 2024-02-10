Nothing Phone (2a) will be cheaper, but will do without a distinctive feature

Nothing, thanks to a now mature approach to the smartphone market, is preparing to launch its new model, the recently confirmed Nothing Phone (2a).

In just 3 years, the company has sold over 2 million devices, standing out for its transparent shells with LED lights of his Glyph Interface, highly appreciated by both critics and the public.

However, it seems that for the new model the company wants to adopt a more economical approach, giving up the most distinctive feature of Nothing phones, namely the Glyph interface.

If on the one hand this choice could disappoint those who expected to find the peculiarity also in this device, on the other it could broaden the customer base, offering a more accessible product without compromising the quality of design, which we can admire if necessary through the new leaked images.