It won't be called Aerodactyl. Nothing has revealed the name of its next phone: Nothing Phone (2a), suggesting a very close launch.
The London-based company Nothing today announced the name of its next phone during the latest quarterly Community Update: Nothing Phone (2nd).
In 2023, the company focused its efforts on expanding engineering capabilities across its seven global locations, culminating in the launch of two second-generation products.
In addition to revealing the name of the new device, which had also been mentioned in leak circles with the code name “Aerodactyl”, during the announcement Nothing presented the Glyph Developer Kita tool that will allow third-party Android applications to manage the Glyph interface, the prerogative of Nothing smartphones until now.
According to forecasts, the next smartphone from the London company is about to enter the market with a elegant and minimalist designcharacteristic of the Nothing style.
It is assumed it will be available in color variants black and whitein continuity with the tradition of the brand.
As for the technical specifications, the phone will be equipped with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring a clear and responsive viewing experience.
Below this screen, we will find a processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in the base version.
In the most advanced model, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space are expected.
Regarding the photo sectionNothing Phone (2a) is expected to include a 16MP front selfie camera, while on the back it will have a camera system including a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL S5KGN9 main sensor and a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide-angle sensor.
The battery, which should measure 4.290mAhpromises significant autonomy, supported by 45W fast charging.
Finally, the phone will be equipped with Nothing OS 2.5, based on Android 14, offering a stable and feature-rich platform.
Phone 2 made its debut in July 2023, and now that Nothing's next phone is upon us, the company's trajectory seems to be leaning more towards mid range than on a new flagship device.
As reported by MySmartPrice, the phone has appeared on the TÜV certification site, indicating that the device is passing the last necessary checks before its presentation.
The TÜV, acronym for Technischer Überwachungsverein in German, represents the Association for Technical Supervision and is a recognized international standard for the certification of safety and suitability for the launch of electronic products.
Additionally, Nothing announced the appointment of Jillian Gerngross as the new VP of Marketing, bringing her 12 years of experience from Amazon Music to oversee global marketing strategy, including the launches of Nothing phones and new audio products, with the goal of making this product category even more engaging.
In addition to the Phone (2a), Nothing has in fact anticipated the imminent arrival of CMF Buds and CMF Neckband Profurther expanding the product range and consolidating the promising prospects for the company's future.
The certification indicates an imminent launch, with rumors suggesting an announcement at Mobile World Congress next February and a market arrival shortly thereafter.
With an estimated price of around 400 dollarsthe Phone (2a) could make inroads into the market, offering an ideal balance between performance and affordability, and could position itself as one of the best mid-range phones when it is finally introduced.
