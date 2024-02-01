It won't be called Aerodactyl. Nothing has revealed the name of its next phone: Nothing Phone (2a), suggesting a very close launch.

The London-based company Nothing today announced the name of its next phone during the latest quarterly Community Update: Nothing Phone (2nd). In 2023, the company focused its efforts on expanding engineering capabilities across its seven global locations, culminating in the launch of two second-generation products. In addition to revealing the name of the new device, which had also been mentioned in leak circles with the code name “Aerodactyl”, during the announcement Nothing presented the Glyph Developer Kita tool that will allow third-party Android applications to manage the Glyph interface, the prerogative of Nothing smartphones until now.

To recap As widely expected, Nothing Phone (2a) will be the next smartphone from Nothing According to forecasts, the next smartphone from the London company is about to enter the market with a elegant and minimalist designcharacteristic of the Nothing style.

It is assumed it will be available in color variants black and whitein continuity with the tradition of the brand. As for the technical specifications, the phone will be equipped with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring a clear and responsive viewing experience.

Below this screen, we will find a processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in the base version.

In the most advanced model, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space are expected. Regarding the photo sectionNothing Phone (2a) is expected to include a 16MP front selfie camera, while on the back it will have a camera system including a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL S5KGN9 main sensor and a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide-angle sensor. The battery, which should measure 4.290mAhpromises significant autonomy, supported by 45W fast charging.

Finally, the phone will be equipped with Nothing OS 2.5, based on Android 14, offering a stable and feature-rich platform.