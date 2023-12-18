What to expect from Nothing Phone (2a)? The new cheap smartphone from Nothing with the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 inside scheduled for launch at the beginning of 2024.
Rumors have been circulating online for some time that Nothing plans to launch an affordable smartphone, a device that could be marketed under the name Nothing Phone (2a).
Nothing Phone 2 received good feedback, so much so that it convinced the company to introduce a cheapest phone on the market.
At the moment it seems certain that the phone does not fall into the high range but, according to current information, it will rather position itself somewhere between the first and second models of the brand in terms of performance.
Penetrating look
Sources claim that the Nothing Phone (2a), codenamed Pacman/Aero and bearing the model number A142, will feature MediaTek Dimensity 7200(4 nm SoC with a frequency of up to 2.8 GHz).
On the front we should have a flat display with a central punch hole while the back would be characterized by the iconic style of the brand.
The rear design would recall that of Phone (1) and Phone (2), with a semi-transparent body, a minimal look and what appear to be the LED lights of theGlyph interface elements borrowed from the two older brothers.
Speaking of the design, various insiders have mentioned the look of the device which should feature a dual camera positioned in the center of the body and horizontally.
Based on the shared render, we can see acircular island to contain the dual camera.
Nothing to see
As for other specifications, Nothing Phone (2a) is said to have a display 6.7 inch AMOLED with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 50 megapixel main camera, a 16 megapixel front camera and a 4,920 mAh battery.
The operating system used will be Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14, plus 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
All of this put together would make it a compelling option in the mid-range, but it will be interesting to find out what price range this product will fall into, especially considering how competitive the lower-middle sector has become.
Initial rumors speak of a starting price of $400, which would make it the company's cheapest phone to date.
The manufacturer has already confirmed that it has an event planned for February 27 in Barcelona on the occasion of the 2024 edition of the Mobile World Congress, and the chosen slogan, namely “Nothing to see”, could be a clue to the launch of its new smartphone .
We will know more in the coming weeks.
