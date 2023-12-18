What to expect from Nothing Phone (2a)? The new cheap smartphone from Nothing with the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 inside scheduled for launch at the beginning of 2024.

Rumors have been circulating online for some time that Nothing plans to launch an affordable smartphone, a device that could be marketed under the name Nothing Phone (2a). Nothing Phone 2 received good feedback, so much so that it convinced the company to introduce a cheapest phone on the market.

At the moment it seems certain that the phone does not fall into the high range but, according to current information, it will rather position itself somewhere between the first and second models of the brand in terms of performance.

Penetrating look The layout of the rooms as provided by the leaks, positioned horizontally, a la Galaxy S10 Sources claim that the Nothing Phone (2a), codenamed Pacman/Aero and bearing the model number A142, will feature MediaTek Dimensity 7200(4 nm SoC with a frequency of up to 2.8 GHz). On the front we should have a flat display with a central punch hole while the back would be characterized by the iconic style of the brand.

The rear design would recall that of Phone (1) and Phone (2), with a semi-transparent body, a minimal look and what appear to be the LED lights of theGlyph interface elements borrowed from the two older brothers. Speaking of the design, various insiders have mentioned the look of the device which should feature a dual camera positioned in the center of the body and horizontally.

Based on the shared render, we can see acircular island to contain the dual camera.