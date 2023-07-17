The London tech company Nothing and WindTre have announced a new strategic and exclusive partnership for the launch of Phone (2) in Italy. Starting from 15 July, only in some selected Windtre Stores, it will be possible to purchase the Phone (2) Launch Edition in Italian preview, which includes Nothing Phone (2) 12+512GB version bundled with Nothing Ear (stick), the wireless earphones by Nothing. Nothing Phone (2) 12+256GB will be available in the WindTre Stores starting from July 21st. “We are happy to be next to Nothing again for the exclusive launch of Phone (2) within our sales network, spread throughout the country,” says Tommaso Vitali, B2C Marketing & New Business Director of WindTre. “Nothing has shown that innovation is in its DNA and we are sure that thanks to the new Phone (2) we can offer our customers a smartphone with a unique and distinctive design characterized by excellent performance”.

“We are thrilled to exclusively collaborate with WindTre on the highly anticipated limited edition of Nothing Phone (2) on July 15, 2023, offering innovative design and flagship performance. We believe our partnership with WindTre will further increase the excitement surrounding the Nothing Phone (2) and provide our valued customers with the opportunity to be among the first to own this iconic premium device,” confirmed David Sanmartín, co-founder by Nothing. With a strong focus on design, Nothing Phone (2) comes with the improved transparent shell, wrapped in an aluminum frame that makes it light and sturdy. The smartphone features the new and updated Nothing OS 2.0, revisited in every function to ensure an even more personalized User Experience. On the occasion ofpresentation event to be held on July 11, 2023 at 17:00 (Italian time) more details and information on Phone (2) will be communicated, including the technical characteristics and the price.