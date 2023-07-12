The Technical specifications they talk about a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a 50 megapixel camera with advanced algorithms and a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display. A spectacular was also released trailer which has all these characteristics:

Among the peculiarities of Nothing Phone (2) stands out the Glyph interface on the back, which allows users to access a variety of key information immediately, while the Nothing OS 2.0 operating system has been revamped to reduce distractions and offer a fast and fluid user experience.

Nothing Phone (2) was officially presented today: it is the new smartphone produced by Nothing, equipped with characteristics particularly interesting. The price ? It starts at €679 for the black model with 8+128 GB of memory.

The news of Nothing Phone (2)

“With Phone (2), we offer first-rate features while encouraging a more intentional use of the smartphone through hardware and software design innovation,” said Carl Pei, CEO and co-founder of Nothing. “The smartphone is a vital tool in our lives, but it has increasingly become a distracting force, making us less present and less creative .”

Nothing has refined the design of Phone (2) with painstaking attention to every aspect, creating a more elegant version of its debut smartphone, Phone (1). Phone (2) exhibits a more harmonious and balanced look, the result of a design process that takes into account the shapes, colors, arrangement and texture of each element. In addition, the device offers a more comfortable grip with a 1 mm thinner middle frame and a soft glass back.

The strong point of the Nothing smartphone design, the Glyph interface was designed to stimulate users to live their daily reality more intensely by minimizing on-screen interactions. With it, users can associate personalized light and sound sequences with contacts and notifications, to receive essential information. It offers additional features such as a battery level indicator and a flashlight, among others.

Nothing has enhanced its distinctive Glyph interface on Phone (2) by increasing the number of LED segments to allow for greater customization and functionality. It can now act as a visual countdown timer and progress monitor for your transport or delivery services while on the go Essential Notifications of the Glyph ensure users don’t miss out on what’s most important to them. When you receive a notification from selected contacts or apps, the top right LED segment stays on until you handle it.

Nothing OS 2.0 is an operating system that aims to minimize distractions and promote conscious smartphone use by offering a simple and responsive user interface based on utility, in line with the Nothing design aesthetic. Users can navigate their device more intentionally with a new black-and-white layout and the option to strip away app labels, which reduce visual stimuli designed to grab attention.

Nothing has rethought the functionality of the home and lock screens with widgets, which allow users to access the main functions without having to open apps. Nothing OS 2.0 also allows users to customize the grid design, widget sizes and color themes, adding new folder layouts and illustrated covers. Nothing is committed to providing a fast and smooth user interface by improving its software and making apps open on Phone (2) up to twice as fast as Phone (1) by refining over 500 transitions and animations.

Phone (2) offers Nothing’s best smartphone photography experience yet, with a 32MP front facing camera and a dual rear camera system that has two advanced 50MP sensors, with an upgraded main sensor to the Sony IMX890. Thanks to a powerful 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP), Phone (2) processes camera data 4,000 times faster than its predecessor, Phone (1). This allows Phone (2) to use latest generation algorithms, reaching surprising levels of accuracy for both photos and videos.

With increased data collection, the Advanced HDR function captures eight images with different degrees of exposure in the sensor’s RAW format. This allows you to keep a large amount of detail in each image, and then combine them into a final image that reproduces the most truthful result. To further enrich the camera experience, Motion Capture 2.0, a sophisticated AI-powered technology, facilitates real-time recognition of moving subjects and ensures sharp focus on all essential elements.

Phone (2) expands your video recording possibilities with stunning 4K resolution at 60fps on the primary rear camera. The experience is made even better by the Action mode, which guarantees continuous shooting even on the move. With built-in EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), users can get perfectly smooth results. In addition, the front camera allows for immersive automatic recording in 1080P at 60 fps.

Phone (2) offers a totally superior experience. Featuring the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and a 4700mAH battery, Phone (2) offers fast performance and long battery life to support users in daily life. Users can quickly and wirelessly charge, reaching 50% power in just over 20 minutes of fast wired charging.

With its 6.7-inch borderless LTPO OLED screen, Phone (2) is the Nothing smartphone with the most advanced display. Its screen adjusts to the refresh rate from 120Hz to 1z to optimize power consumption and performance, while conserving battery life.

Nothing has reached the culmination of its actions for sustainability with Phone (2) and Nothing’s. Despite having more sophisticated functions and components than the previous model, Phone (2) reduces CO2 emissions by 5 kg, demonstrating Nothing’s constant commitment to sustainability over time. This result was possible thanks to these main initiatives:

100% recycled aluminum for the midframe, buttons and SIM tray tip.

Recycled and biobased materials for 80% of plastic parts.

100% recycled tin for 9 printed circuits.

100% recycled copper for the motherboard.

Recycled steel for more than 90% of the 28 stamped steel parts.

No assembly waste ends up in landfill.

100% renewable energy in the final assembly plant and in the recycled aluminum production plant.

FSC MIX (The Forest Stewardship Council) certified ecological packaging with more than 60% recycled fibre.

Nothing Phone (2) can be booked from 00.00 on 17 July and will be officially available in Italy from 21 July in two colours, white and dark grey, with the following prices: