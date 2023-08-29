Through the Amazon offers today’s allow us to buy one smartphone Nothing Phone (2). The reported discount is 11% compared to the recommended price, i.e. €74.45. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price is 729€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Nothing Phone (2) offers the Nothing OS 2.0 operating system with a “new visual identity” and various customization options. It also has a new Glyph Interface with different light and sound patterns for various types of notifications. The front camera is 32MP while the primary dual rear camera is 50MP + ultra-wide 50MP with advanced HDR, Motion Capture 2.0 and Night Mode and 2x Super Res Zoom. The display is 6.7 inches with Gorilla Glass 5 (front and back). The battery is 4,700 mAh and fully charges in 55 minutes, promising 22 and a half hours of use.