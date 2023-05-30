When did we go from bringing a huge device with which you could barely make calls, to carrying a mobile device in your pants pocket that works like a mini computer? While you are thinking about that question, here we will introduce you to the characteristics of one of the most advanced and striking smartphone models: the Nothing Phone (1).

Generally, when we think of high-tech cell phones, models of iPhone, Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi and other well-known brands.

However, we must bear in mind that not only world-renowned companies have something to offer us in terms of smart cell phones.

Clear example is the Nothing Phone (1) by OnePluswhich, in addition to having good software, has put a little more desire to the designand believe us that we are very serious about design.

First of all, it should be noted that what stands out the most about OnePlus’ Nothing Phone (1) are the different dimmable LEDs (as a whole, not individually) that have been included in the design of the cell phone on its back.

The company has called this design (which, it must be said, looks quite similar to Apple’s) as “Glyph”its objective being the transmission of information to the user without it being necessary for him to interact with the mobile device.

Likewise, the particularity of the OnePlus Nothing Phone (1) is not limited only to the LEDs on the back, but the way in which the cell phone lights up in calls or notifications, and how it is that combine this with haptic feedback.

It is so each LED flash is accompanied by a perfectly timed sound and vibration. Also, the person can add their own sounds as ringtones and notifications.

Here are some of the things you can do with the LEDs on the Nothing Phone (1):

*Notification indicator

*Call indicator

*Charge level indicator

*Reverse wireless charging indicator

*Support light for photos

For its part, the Nothing Phone (1) offers a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen, as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor/Adreno 642L GPU. In addition, it comes in 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB and 12/256 GB RAM and storage presentations. For its part, it has a 50 MP main camera, and a 16 MP front camera. It also has the operating system Android 12/Nothing OS, and a 4,500 mAh battery. The Nothing Phone (1) has a price of 9 thousand 334 in Mercado Libre.