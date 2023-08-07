Through Amazon Italy you have the option to purchase one smartphone Nothing Phone (1) from 8+128GB. The current discount reported by Amazon, compared to the recommended price, is €130, or 26%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price is 379.99€, as indicated by Amazon, while the recommended price is 499€. What matters most, however, is that the current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Nothing Phone (1), in this model, offers 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space. The screen is a 6.55-inch OLED HDR100+ at 120Hz. The dual camera is 50MP instead. The peculiarity of this model is the Glyph Interface, which is a system of luminous patterns that indicate a series of information, such as who is calling, notifications, charging status and more. The glass is Gorilla dual-side and promises maximum strength, with an advanced vibration system.