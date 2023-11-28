Black Friday 2023 may be over, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t various products on sale Amazon Italy at attractive prices. Let’s see for example Nothing Phone (1) 12+256 GB35% off. You can find it at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this smartphone it is €579. The current price is the lowest ever, even if it is not the first time it has been offered. It is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Nothing Phone (1) It offers a 6.55-inch OLED display at 120 Hz with HDR10+, protected by dual-side Gorilla glass for maximum resistance. It also features an advanced vibration system. It features a dual 50 MP camera and is capable of producing videos in 4K and 60 FPS with Live HDR.