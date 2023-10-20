Biden called aid to Ukraine a smart investment with dividends in the future

US President Joe Biden called aid to Ukraine and Israel a “smart investment.” In his view, such support for Washington’s critical partners will pay dividends for future generations.

The head of the White House announced that he would send an emergency budget request to the US Congress to finance American national security needs. He intends to request over 100 billion dollars, of which 60 billion are intended for Ukraine, 14 billion will go to Israel, and how much will be spent on protecting the borders of the United States itself.

Help us avoid putting American troops in danger. Help build peace for our children and grandchildren Joe BidenPresident of the U.S.A

At the same time, Biden said that he does not plan to send American troops to Ukraine. Making a televised address to the nation from his office, he noted that “the only thing Ukraine is asking for is help.” In this regard, he called on Congress to give him the opportunity to continue uninterrupted arms supplies to Kyiv.

Russia has revealed Washington’s true interest in Ukraine

The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, commented on Biden’s speech. “They used to call it ‘the fight for freedom and democracy.’ Now it turns out it’s just a calculation. He has always been like this, they just deceived the world, hiding behind values ​​that do not exist for Washington,” the diplomat shared her opinion.

She also pointed out that wars have always been a “smart investment” for the United States, and at the same time they did not take place on its territory, and Washington did not care about other people’s costs.

As they say, nothing personal, just business Maria Zakharovaofficial representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky expressed concern about the possible weakening of the world community’s attention to the Ukrainian conflict due to the situation around Israel. According to him, if Kyiv is deprived of support, “time will play on Russia’s side.”

The United States wanted to transfer shells intended for Ukraine to Israel

On October 19, it became clear that the United States was planning to transfer weapons intended for Kyiv to Israel. According to Axios, we are talking about tens of thousands of large-caliber shells. At the same time, a number of US officials suggested that the redirection of ammunition would not have an immediate impact on the combat capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). However, the prospect of further arms supplies to Kyiv remains unclear if clashes between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian Hamas movement escalate into a wider regional conflict.

